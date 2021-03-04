Imran, Zartaj, Afridi’s votes were rejected: Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's Senate election vote was also rejected, claimed PPP leader Naveed Qamar on Wednesday. However, it is not clear on what grounds the PPP leader made the claim because the votes polled during the election for the upper house are anonymous. "Prime Minister Imran Khan's vote [for Yousuf Raza Gilani's seat] was rejected," said Qamar, speaking to Geo News. "Shehryar Afridi and Zartaj Gul Wazir's votes have also been rejected." "The [rejected votes] were incorrectly marked," said Qamar.