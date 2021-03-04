Ajoka short film making class concludes

LAHORE:Ajoka Institute’s film-making master class came to a successful conclusion with the screening of two short films developed by the students.

Held under the mentorship of well-known director Aamir Yousaf, the five-day long master class focused on concept development, lighting, camera work and post production. The first short film focused on the unintended but disastrous consequences of irresponsible forwarding of social media posts and pictures while the theme of the other production was the negative attitude towards acting as a career. Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem and Ajoka Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem attended the screening ceremony and distributed certificates to the students. Those awarded certificates were Komal Bhatti, Akbar Lashari, Omar Malik, Anila Rizwan, Khurram Hamid, Maryam Tanwir, Midhat Yaseen, Muaaz bin Zaka and Fatima Ali. Shahid Nadeem, while speaking at the concluding ceremony, appreciated the work of the students in the short span of five days and said Ajoka will continue to provide opportunities for training and creative use of the talent of the youth through its classes and productions. Master class trainer Aamir Yousaf thanked Ajoka for holding the master class and congratulated the students for their remarkable achievement in the course of five days. Ajoka Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem announced that Ajoka will soon hold a short filmmaking course.

Artiste thanks

viewers: Multi-talented and heart-throb Khaani star Feroze Khan thanks the audience and his fans for love they have shown for Khuda Aur Mohabbat. He took to his twitter account to extend his gratitude to the public for the overwhelming response garnered after the drop of the third episode of this iconic 7th Sky Production.