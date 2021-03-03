Three residents of Quetta kidnapped

SUKKUR: Three residents of Quetta, who had been trapped through telephone conversations by an alleged female and who invited them to meet her, were kidnapped by the Katcha dacoits. SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Amjad Sheikh confirmed that the Katcha dacoits had trapped the men through telephonic conversation, invited them to meet the girl in Ghotki. The abducted were in love with the same woman and came to visit Ghotki to meet her, where they were kidnapped. The victims were identified as Syed Ismail Noor, Yaseen Shah and other. When they reached the fixed spot, the dacoits of Katcha area kidnapped them, while they left their car abandoned near Ghotki.