Pakistan, China to set up platform for poverty alleviation

Islamabad: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and the PM’s Special Assistant Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday discussed a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which is being framed between the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) for the establishment of a platform for collaboration around poverty eradication.

The discussion took place during a meeting between the Chinese Ambassador and Dr. Sania. The Secretary of PASSD Muhammad Ali Shahzada was also present.

Dr. Sania congratulated the Chinese government for its momentous achievement of eradicating lifting 770 million people out of extreme poverty in China within 40 years. Talking to the media, she said, “We are working on final details of the MoU, which will provide both countries with an opportunity to capitalize on sharing of experiences in poverty eradication. The collaboration will enable Pakistan to benefit from China’s experience in poverty eradication and to disseminate lessons from Ehsaas, which is a unique multisectoral approach to tackling poverty.”

Dr. Sania also congratulated Nong Rong on his appointment as China’s Ambassador. She reiterated the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for poverty eradication. “Not only is CPEC a remarkable demonstration of our time-tested friendship, it is also an ideal milieu for socio-economic development which will contribute to uplifting people and graduating them out of poverty,” she said.