Baloch Cultural Day celebrated

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council organised a grand event based on Baloch cultural colours on Baloch Culture Day to promote provincial harmony and national unity here on Tuesday at Alhamra Arts Centre.

The Baloch culture show featured poets, singers, dancers, literary personalities of Balochistan. This show is being organised on the directive Information and Culture Department. The Lahore Arts Council, in collaboration with Punjab Arts Council, arranged the event. Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro attended the event as the chief guest of the ceremony. Executive Director Alhamra Dr Aslam Dogar presented a sword to Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed, Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar, and actor Shaan.

Speaking on occasion, Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro welcomed all the participants and said all regional cultural colours of Pakistan are beautiful. He said the purpose of celebrating Baloch Culture Day is to spread love, unity, cultural values and enhance the beauty of social life.

Punjab always welcomes his brothers from Balochistan, and the Punjab government encourages regional artists and gives them projection in all ways, he added.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Dr Aslam Dogar wished Baloch day to all Balochistan and said, “We arranged this show to promote provincial harmony in all provinces.” Director Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said, "We all need to recognise each others’ cultures.”

The artists of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts welcomed the Balochi artists in their performances. Alhamra has also released a Balochi song sung by famous singer of Balochistan Akhtar Chanal on this beautiful day. Ghous Ali Shah, Muhammad Ali Mazari performed their art, Chhap dance, Balochi Sword dance, other folk songs, Jhoomar, and the performance of Nur Sur were also part of the show. A large number of people from all walks of life visited the festival.

Meanwhile, Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said the Baloch Culture Day will promote inter-provincial harmony, adding a message of love has been extended to other provinces. The minister appreciated CM Usman Buzdar for taking steps to highlight the Baloch culture and reiterated that the hearts of the people living in Punjab beat in unison with the people of other provinces. All the federating units are interlinked and Punjab will continue to take steps for highlight the culture of other provinces, he said. Government College University (GCU) Lahore celebrated Baloch Culture Day with zeal and fervor on Tuesday. A large number of male and female students wearing traditional Balochi dresses paraded through the University’s Bukhari Lawns, performed folk dances and vocalised Balochi songs. Vice-Chancellor inaugurated the event. He appreciated the enthusiasm of youths in removing misconceptions, protecting and promoting awareness about their cultures, values and heritage. He said celebrating cultural days were aimed at spreading awareness, promoting cultural integration and making efforts to keep alive all customs, traditions, cultures and unique life-styles of people of the province. He announced forming the university level Baloch, Pukhton, Kahsmiri and Sindhi cultural student societies at GCU.

The VC also announced organising the Pakistan Cultural Festival at GCU on March 23, in which cultures of all areas of Pakistan would be exhibited. Later, the VC led an on-campus student walk in connection the Baloch Culture Day.