Afghan families being provided non-cash support in Haripur

HARIPUR: UNHCR and its partner organisation have started distributing non-cash support items to local Afghan families to improve their economic condition.

Talking to journalists here on Sunday, the Afghan elders Hamid Gul, Daud Ahmed and Haji Abdul Jalil, from Ichriyan, Sheikhabad, and Khaki Afghan refugee camps, praised the in-kind contribution of UNHCR and its implementing partner IDEA in the shape of livestock, motorcycles and sewing machines for the economic empowerment of 1600 plus Afghan families.

They said that it was the first time during their four decades long stay in Pakistan that the UNHCR and its local partner organisation have provided them non-cash support aiming to make them self-dependent economically.

They said that as per project details shared with the local Afghan communities by the implementing organisation, more than 2500 families were the beneficiaries and provision of livestock, motorcycles and sewing machines to them was still underway.

They expressed their satisfaction over the non-cash support distribution and monitoring mechanism by the two organisations and demanded that the same project should be replicated in other Afghan camps of the country.