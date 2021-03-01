One more corona patient dies in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: One more corona patient died at the Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Hospital, which raised the total death toll to 125 in the district on Sunday.

According to Dr Muhammad Zakir, focal person of the District Health Authority, six patients had been recovered from the disease while the active corona patients in the district were 81.

Out of total corona patents, three were admitted to the Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Hospital

while the remaining 78 patients had been quarantined in their homes, he added.

ELECTED: Malik Amir has been elected as the president of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association here.

He got 1,303 votes against the rival candidate Sardar Mumtaz Mustafa who secured 1,220 votes. Similarly, Malik Muhammad Rafique elected as the senior vice president after obtaining 1,352 votes against Malik Abdul Qayyum who got 1,131 votes for Bahawalpur district seat.

Malik Ahmad Jahanzeb elected as vice president on Lodhran district seat after bagging 1,425 votes while Imran Ashraf Ch elected as general secretary.

Earlier, all other candidates, including two VPs, one from Bahawalnagar district and one from Rahimyar Khan, joint secretary, library secretary, finance secretary and executive members had been elected unopposed.

ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Dharanwala Road on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 Bahawalnagar, the dead body of the victim and another person who was injured in the accident had been shifted to the THQ Hospital Haroonabad.