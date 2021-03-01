Farani Centre for Music set up at GCU

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has established the Tariq Salman Khan Farani Centre for Music, besides erecting a portrait of the late music teacher at the University’s Bukhari Auditorium.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi along with eminent classical singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan inaugurated the centre named after the music maestro, the late Prof Tariq Salman Khan Farani, for his 50 years long illustrious contributions to the promotion of music at GCU Lahore. Musician-singer Jawad Ahmad and family members of Prof Farani were also present. The inauguration was followed by a ceremony organised by the GCU Nazir Ahmad Music Society (NAMS) to pay a glowing tribute to Tariq Farani for his invaluable services for the art and music at GCU Lahore. Speaking on the occasion, Hamid Ali Khan said that Prof Farani made GCU NAMS the biggest teaching centre of music in Pakistan as it produced galaxy of stars like Shafqat Amanat Ali, Ali Zafar, Waris Baig, Jawad Ahmad, adding that his two sons had been trained in music at GCU NAMS by Prof Farani.