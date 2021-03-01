Young dead, another injured under landslide

MANSEHRA: A young boy was killed and another injured critically after being buried alive under a heavy landslide here in Dehri area on Sunday.

The landslide, which detached from a mountain, fell on the ground burying the two youngsters alive under it. The Rescue 1122 team and local residents rushed to the spot and retrieved both of them from under the landslide after a hectic effort.

The injured were shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Asghar Ghani (8) dead and his friend Mehmood Umar (15) was referred to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad where his condition was stated to be critical.

According to locals, the victim and his friend lived in the nearby settlement and were playing there when the landslide fell on them. The city police lodged an FIR of the incident.