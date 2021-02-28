â€˜Vote thievesâ€™ caught red-handed in Daska by-polls: Rana Sana

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah has said â€˜vote thievesâ€™ have been caught red-handed in the by-elections and they should be punished. The process of â€˜vote theftâ€™ in Pakistan should be stopped forever, he said while talking to the media in Lahore High Court here on Saturday. Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N has supported the Independent Group for the elections of the High Court Bar Association.

He said Hamza Shahbaz was released despite full-fledged â€˜attackâ€™ by NAB. He said he was grateful to the court for granting bail to Hamza Shahbaz.