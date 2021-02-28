close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 28, 2021

â€˜Vote thievesâ€™ caught red-handed in Daska by-polls: Rana Sana

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
February 28, 2021

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah has said â€˜vote thievesâ€™ have been caught red-handed in the by-elections and they should be punished. The process of â€˜vote theftâ€™ in Pakistan should be stopped forever, he said while talking to the media in Lahore High Court here on Saturday. Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N has supported the Independent Group for the elections of the High Court Bar Association.

He said Hamza Shahbaz was released despite full-fledged â€˜attackâ€™ by NAB. He said he was grateful to the court for granting bail to Hamza Shahbaz.

Latest News

More From Pakistan