Two POs detained

LAHORE: Two suspected proclaimed offenders Afzal and Tabraiz Khaliq have been arrested by Shadbagh police on Saturday.

The suspected proclaimed offenders had issued a cheque to a citizen that bounced after sometime. A case was registered against the suspects. They hurled threats to the victim and fled from the scene. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Drug dealer arrested:

Kot Lakhpat police claimed to have arrested a suspected drug dealer Afzal on Saturday.

Police also recovered over 1000 grams of charas from his custody. He would deal in drugs around educational institutes. A case has been registered against him.