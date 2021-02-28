Two POs detained

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two suspected proclaimed offenders Afzal and Tabraiz Khaliq have been arrested by Shadbagh police on Saturday.
The suspected proclaimed offenders had issued a cheque to a citizen that bounced after sometime. A case was registered against the suspects. They hurled threats to the victim and fled from the scene. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.
Drug dealer arrested:
Kot Lakhpat police claimed to have arrested a suspected drug dealer Afzal on Saturday.
Police also recovered over 1000 grams of charas from his custody. He would deal in drugs around educational institutes. A case has been registered against him.