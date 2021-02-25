Killing of four women protested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Civil society activists on Wednesday staged a demonstration to protest against the killing of four women workers in North Waziristan the other day.

Led by the office-bearers of the Aurat Foundation outside the Peshawar Press Club. The protesters were carrying banners and placards and chanted slogans against the tragic incident.

Prominent among the participants were the representative of Aurat Foundation Shabiba Ayaz and chairperson Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (G) Aisha Gulalai who condemned the killing of the four women and injuring driver of Sabawoon NGO in North Waziristan.

The speakers said that women in Pakistan have no security and safety. They deplored the silence of the provincial government over such incidents in North Waziristan.

They demanded protection for women and action against those responsible for the recent killings.