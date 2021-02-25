Another 5 die of COVID-19, 158 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : After a day without reporting any death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district on Tuesday, the virus claimed another four lives from the district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from Rawalpindi to 627 while one more patient died of the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory from where a total of 494 patients have so far died of COVID-19.

The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities continued to register upward trend as in the last 24 hours, another 158 patients have been confirmed positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking tally from the region to 56708 on Wednesday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that as many as 130 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital taking the tally to 43,753 of which 41,539 confirmed patients have recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital has gone up to 1,720 after the addition of another 41 cases on Wednesday.

From Rawalpindi district, another 28 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 12,955 of which 12,047 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 281 on Wednesday after the addition of 12 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 41 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while some 240 patients have been in home isolation.