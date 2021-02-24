Azad Kashmir delegation meets PTI chief organiser

Islamabad: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Kashmir delegation presented a written memorandum to Saifullah Khan Niazi, chief organiser, PTI Pakistan, based on their reservations against members of the Azad Kashmir Parliamentary Board, says a press release.

PTI Azad Kashmir Central Deputy Secretary General Sardar Murtaza Ali Ahmed, Secretary Good Governance, Abbas Raza Chaudhry, President Justice Sports Culture Wing Umar Shehzad Chitrali, Central Deputy Secretary Information Syed Waris Gilani, Central General Secretary Welfare Wing Sardar Sadaqat Hayat, Secretary General Youth Wing Azad Kashmir Sardar Amir Jamil, Member Central Executive Committee Pakistan Raja Abrar Minhas, Insaf Wing District Sudhanoti Sardar Khurshid Abbasi, Secretary General PTI Patianbala Zeeshan Haider, General Secretary District Sadhuti Sardar Amjad Sarwari, Senior Vice President District Poonch Sardar Saeed and hundreds of workers.

In the memo they said that the board members have no services for PTI, Azad Kashmir. These people have lost three/four elections in the past, which is not acceptable to the Kashmiri people before and their decisions are neither neutral nor above factionalism.

The leaders demanded that their genuine reservations be removed by February 28 or else a peaceful protest sit-in will be held on March 2 in support of their demands, which will continue until the demands are met.