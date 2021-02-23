Gladiators-Kings match in Gwadar likely after PSL

KARACHI: The beautiful Gwadar Cricket Stadium is likely to host a match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators after the ongoing PSL.

Popular television personality Fakhr-e-Alam has claimed that the match will be held on March 25 but there is no official word on the matter. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed the Balochistan government that the Board would hold a match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings at Gwadar Stadium on March 25 immediately after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Fakhr said in a video uploaded on his twitter account.

“Now it is upto the government of Balochistan. Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal Khan is a dynamic personality and I hope he will arrange a good match,” said Fakhar.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings spokesman said, “Any dates or plans of any matches will be officially announced and confirmed by the PCB/PSL after PSL when and if these are confirmed,” the spokesman said.