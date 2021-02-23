Parbat, Zubair in Premier Cables Tennis final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Parbat Kumar and Zubair Raja reached the final of men’s singles at Premier Cables Tennis Championships at Karachi Club.
In the semifinals of the said category, Parbat overpowered Farhan Altaf 6-3, 2-6, 10-3 and Zubair thrashed Osama Khan 6-1, 6-2. In the semifinals of doubles of the said category, Asad Ali Bhagat and Nomi Qamar beat Vinod Das and Rayyan Imran 8-6.
In the semifinals of under-17 singles, Mikaeel Ali beat Ayan Yousuf 7-5, 3-1 (rtd). In the semifinals of doubles of the said category, Mekaeel Ali and M Ibrahim won against Abdus Samad and Kashan Tariq 7-6, 6-7, 10-7. Rahim Veqar and Farzan Ahmed defeated Haman and Ijaz 6-2, 6-2.