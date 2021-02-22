Five illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed five illegal colonies and three residential plots for violating by laws in various parts of the district.

The FDA spokesman said on Sunday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya found that five residential schemes, Fatima Garden on Satiana Road, Subhan Garden on Sargodha Road, Motor Garden Block of Motorway City, one housing colony near Lahore Bypass Khurarianwala and another housing scheme had been developed without any prior approval.

Therefore, the FDA enforcement team under the supervision of the estate officer sealed the colonies and demolished their illegal structures, he told.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also sealed three residential plots at Madina Town as their owners had started their commercial construction without their commercialisation.

The FDA also warned owners of the illegal colonies and plots to complete given requirements before starting of the wok on them.

Fesco issues power

shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday (tomorrow) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from 9:30am to 2:30pm while Imambargah Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station, BL Industrial and Millat Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Taj Colony feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Liaqat Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, College Road, Barala, Rodala and new Awagat feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ali Abad and Sitiana Village feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Rehmat Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Khannuana and Minara feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Ziyarat feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Beeranwala, Jhang Road and Chenab Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Din Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Kathoor feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Shadman feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Ramdewali feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road

grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 1pm on Tuesday (February 23).