Woman, child killed in Kasur roof-collapse

KASUR: A woman and her three-year-old child died when the roof of their house collapsed near Phool Nagar on Sunday.
Reportedly, Parveen, wife of Liaqat, and her three-year-old son Rehan were sleeping in their house when suddenly roof of the house collapsed. As a result, both buried under the rubble and died on the spot.
THREE INJURED
DURING CROSSFIRE: Three persons were injured during crossfire between two groups near Shadab City Housing Colony, Allahabad, on Sunday.
Reportedly, there was a land dispute between Rai Ijaz and Asif groups. On the day of the incident, both groups exchanged fire over the issue. As a result, Rai Ijaz, Asif and another man sustained injuries.
MAN TORTURES
FATHER: A man tortured his father near Sadar Chunian on Sunday.
The accused tortured and beat his father Amin with the help of a stick.
MAN INJURED IN
ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident near Adda Bhoi Asil Changa Manga.
Anwar Bashir was on his way by a motorbike when a vehicle hit him, injuring him on the spot.