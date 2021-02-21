close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
February 21, 2021

PTI activists to hold sit-in against AJK parliamentary board

National

February 21, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The office bearers and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Kashmir have decided to hold a sit-in in Islamabad on February 28 against the formation of the party's parliamentary board, party sources said.

It was decided that on February 28, the workers will protest against the decision of the party by wearing black armbands and raising black flags. They believe that the newly constituted parliamentary board is unbalanced and violates merit.

