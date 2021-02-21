Abid wins two titles in Punjab Open Tennis

LAHORE: Muhammad Abid won two titles in the Gobi's Paints Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021, which concluded here at the PLTA Courts on Saturday.

In the men's singles final, Abid had to struggle hard to beat seasoned campaigner Heera Ashiq 6-7, 6-4, 10-4. Abid won his second crown in men's doubles final, where he, partnering with Talha Waheed, beat Heera Ashiq/ Ahmad Babar 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

The U-18 title was won by Farman Shakeel who shocked top seed Faizan Fayyaz in a hard-fought final with a margin of 6-3, 5-7, 11-9.

In the U-14 final, Asad Zaman beat spirited Haniya Minhas by 6-2, 5-7, 10-5. However, Haniya managed to win the U-12 title by beating talented Ameer Mazari 4-0, 4-2.

In the U-10 final, Abdur Rehman Sohail of AAA Associates overwhelmed his younger sister Hajra Sohail 6-0.