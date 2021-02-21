Book ‘Simmering Kashmir’ launched

Islamabad : Pakistan and India will always remain at odds on Kashmir. Both countries have fought three full scale wars. Despite a peace agreement signed in 2004, Line of Control which governs the demarcation between Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Azad Kashmir is a permanent battle ground between both armies. Skirmishes at LOC can any time lead to a limited or full scale war. The rivalry between two neighboring nuclear powers is a permanent source of threat to regional and international peace but world community is still not cognizant of gravity of situation.

The humanitarian side of Kashmir conflict is more grave where almost a million Indian troops have besieged the Muslim population .All sort of communication is blocked, basic human rights are trampled, women raped, youth killed and hundreds of youth protestors have lost their eyes permanently as result of use of pallet guns.

Unfortunately it is difficult to find out frequent, comprehensive and enthusiastic scholarly endeavors that highlight the plight of Kashmir people .The book ‘Simmering Kashmir’ in all respects, is a splendid research on Kashmir, jointly written by two well-known and emerging scholars, Jamal Qaiser and Sadaf Taimur. The book is especially important for

international readers who want to understand the complex trail of events in history.

Its language is clear that leads to a clear understanding of the Kashmir issue.

This book is published by Diplomatic Council Publishing House that has a consultant status at UN. This is an irony that that this is the UN which has been ignoring resolutions passed by its security council. It is high time for world body and international community to come forward and to find a just settlement of Kashmir dispute which is on the one hand is grave humanitarian problem and on the other hand is a grave threat to world peace.