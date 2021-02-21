close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
Suspected robber caught and beaten by mob

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2021

A suspected robber was caught and beaten by a mob of angry people in New Karachi Industrial Area on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place when he was busy looting cash and other valuables from shopkeepers at gunpoint along with his companion.

A mob of angry people gathered and managed to catch one of the two suspects while the other escaped.

A contingent of police reached the scene and took the suspect into custody, claiming to have found a pistol and three snatched mobile phones on him. A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.

