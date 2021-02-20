Journalist seeks judicial probe into his torture, humiliation

CHARSADDA: A journalist here on Friday demanded a judicial probe into the alleged torture and humiliation he faced at the hands of some local leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking at a press conference, the journalist Saifullah Jan, who is a member of the governing body of the Charsadda Press Club, also accused the local police of siding with the accused.

He alleged that the PTI leaders, including Abdullah, his brother Fahim, Zakat Committee chairman Iftikhar and other armed men, forcibly took him to the PTI’s office in Charsadda bazaar, where he was allegedly stripped naked and tortured.

The journalist claimed that the accused made his video while being naked. Saifullah Jan said the accused let him go after public pressure. He said he went to the Sardari Police Station to register a complaint against the accused.

The journalist said though District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib had directed the cops to register the case as per the law, the police used delaying tactics and did not include the relevant sections of the law in the first information report (FIR).

Saifullah said that five people had been nominated in the FIR, but the police removed the name of the main accused Iftikhar from it. He said his leg was fractured due to the torture, but the police mentioned in the FIR that he had suffered minor bruises.

The journalist said the police did not press charges against the accused and the local court granted bail to them. He asked the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court to look into the matter and help provide him justice by ordering a judicial probe into the incident.