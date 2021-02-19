Millers depriving Torghar of subsidised flour, say elders

MANSEHRA: People of Torghar district have alleged that subsidised wheat flour quota of their district is being sold in the Darband and Oghi areas of Mansehra district. “There is not a single mill in our district and millers in Mansehra are supplying the subsidised wheat flour for our district but unfortunately the entire stock is sold in Darband,” stated Taj Mohammad, an elder of Akazai area in Torghar, while speaking to journalists in Darband here on Thursday.

A group of Akazai tribesmen, led by Taj, told reporters that the price of a 20kg flour bag had surpassed Rs1300 in the markets of Torghar, which was beyond their purchasing power. “The subsidised wheat flour bag of 20Kg is sold in Rs860 across Mansehra district but the same is not available in our district as our quota is sold in Darband and Oghi by the flourmills’ owners,” he said.