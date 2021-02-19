State to protect rights of every Pakistani: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the state is responsible for ensuring the protection of the rights of every Pakistani living in the country.

“Endeavours are being made to restraint misuse of blasphemy law and human rights organizations and NGOs should come forward to play a positive role in promotion of interfaith harmony,” he said while addressing the National Interfaith Women Conference held here under the aegis of the Church of Pakistan and the Interfaith Harmony Councils. The conference was also addressed by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shirin Mazari, the bishop of Peshawar and Convener for Youth Affairs of Interfaith Harmony Council Mushtaq Ahmed.

Ashrafi said: “We are in constant coordination with human rights organisations and NGOs to invite them to seek solutions to different issues through dialogue.” He said Islam is the protector of the rights of minorities. “Both Muslims and non-Muslims population together played key role in the struggle for making Pakistan.”