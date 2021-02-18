close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

Girl abducted, raped in Okara

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2021

OKARA: A girl was abducted and raped.Accused Mukhtar and his accomplices kidnapped the daughter of Muhammad Hassan of village Noreki three months ago and kept her at an undisclosed location and raped her.

A case was registered against the accused on the directives of the DPO. MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide over domestic issues on Wednesday. Nazeer Ahmad of New Madina Town was upset due to domestic issues and on the day of the incident he hanged himself from a ceiling of a room.

Latest News

More From Pakistan