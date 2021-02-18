Haleem Adil, others booked in four more cases

KARACHI: Four more cases were registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and his companions in Karachi.

The four cases â€“ FIR Nos48/21, 49/21, 50/21 and 51/21 â€“ were registered at Memon Goth police station in District Malir against Haleem Adil Sheikh and his companions, including Ghulam Mustafa Hafeez, Mehmood, Ramzan and Abdul Latif. Police said that the four cases were registered under anti-terrorism and other provisions for altercation with the Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party, possessing illegal firearms and interfering in the governmentâ€™s duties.

According to the FIRs, the police reached the Ghulam Hussain Jhokio Goth on being informed about a clash at a polling station in PS-88 constituency where the police found 40 to 50 people armed with axes and batons along with Haleem Adil Sheikh fighting at the polling station. They also opened fire at the police on the instructions of the Haleem, besides attacking and damaging the police mobile vans and misbehaving with policemen on the directives of Sheikh. According to the FIR, the police arrested four, including Haleem Adil Sheikh, from the spot, who could not provide arms licenses of the weapons recovered from the crime scene.