Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on their hideout in Mirali area of North Waziristan on Tuesday night.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a brief media statement that the security forces conducted the IBO on confirmation of presence of terrorists in the Mirali hideout, adding three terrorists belonging to Aleem Khan Khushali group were killed.

These terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raid on security forces and improvised explosive device (IED) explosions, it said. The ISPR statement mentioned that sanitisation of the area was carried out after the operation.