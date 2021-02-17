Baker arrested on murder charge in Haripur

HARIPUR: The police here on Tuesday registered a case and obtained three days physical remand of an accused in connection with the murder of an Afghan national whose charred body was found a day earlier.

The local police had recovered the charred body of a junk trader from the oven of a confectioner’s shop in Khalabat Township and arrested the owner of the bakery on Monday night. The Khalabat Township police said that Agha Jan, 40, an Afghan junk trader, went missing from his junk store three days ago.

His family informed the police that he had going missing and the investigation officer picked up Safeer Ahmed, the owner of a confectionary shop from the same locality. The suspect, according to police, confessed that he had shot dead Agha Jan over some financial dispute and burnt his body in the oven of his bakery while his mobile phone and other belongings were buried in the graveyard. The police recovered the burnt remains of the body.