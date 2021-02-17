Final world boxing qualifier for Tokyo Games to be scrapped

TOKYO: The final global boxing qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics is being scrapped, the Japan Boxing Federation said Tuesday, with places at this summer’s pandemic-delayed Games likely to be determined by rankings.

The qualifier was due to take place in Paris in June, but coronavirus travel restrictions and the rescheduling of the final European qualifier from April to June have forced organisers to pull the plug.

Boxing qualification events for the Games are being organised by a special taskforce formed after the IOC stripped the International Boxing Association of its right to run the sport at the Olympics.