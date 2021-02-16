Generous donation by Babar Ali Foundation for students hailed

LAHORE: Babar Ali Foundation has donated Rs5 million for five scholarships for students of GC University, Lahore.

Iqbal Z Ahmed, President, GC University Endowment Trust and Mian Misbahur Rehman, Convener Finance, Executive Committee of Endowment Fund Trust, GC University Lahore have gratefully appreciated this donation from the Babar Ali Foundation for five scholarships for students at GC University, Lahore, says a press release.

The scholarships are under the names of the great educationists and literary figures, like the former post-partition principal of Government College Dr Nazir Ahmad, diplomat and humorist Syed Ahmed Shah (commonly known as Patras Bokhari), eminent poet Sufi Ghulam Tabassum, writer and a government officer Syed Abid Ali, and another formal principal of Government College GD Sondhi, that the GC University has been proudly associated with.

Both trustees, Ahmed and Rehman, expressed their deep appreciation and thanks to the iconic old Ravian Syed Babar Ali, Chairman of the Packages Group, for his generous donation from the Babar Ali Foundation. They also appreciated the untiring efforts of Prof Khalid Manzoor Butt, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Endowment Trust, GC University for his sincere and diligent efforts in raising funds.