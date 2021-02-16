close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
February 16, 2021

Madina bags women’s squash title in Multan

February 16, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Madina Zafar defeated Zaynab Khan in straight games to win the 4th BISL Southern Punjab International Squash Championship underway in Multan.

Madina got the better of Zaynab 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 to win the women’s title.

Earlier, Madina defeated Noorul Ain Ijaz 11-5, 11-2, 11-6 to earn a place in the final while Zaynab Khan beat Noorul Huda 11-9, 8-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8 to make it to the decider.

In the men’s semi-finals, Asim Khan beat Ali Bukhari 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 while Nasir Iqbal got the better of Israr Ahmed 11-3, 11-9, 11-4.

