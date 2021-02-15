close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
Capital police bust dacoits gang

Islamabad

Islamabad: Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police have arrested two members of former jailbird Aamiri gang of dacoits involved in several dacoities in various areas of Sabzi Mandi police station and in the areas of Rawalpindi police said.

According to details, Fowling the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur-Rehman, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar directed all Zonal SPs to control crime in their respective areas and check dacoity incidents. Following his direction, SP (Industrial-Area ) constituted special teams including SHO Sabzi Mandi and others succeeded to bust two members of a notorious former jailbird `Aamiri gang. They were identified as Aamir Ali and Abdul Jabbar and recovered weapons and ammunition from the gangsters, while they confessed to committing several dacoities at various areas of Sabzi Mandi.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer have appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for an effective strategy against criminal elements.

