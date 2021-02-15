Schoolgirl abducted in Ittehad Town

A schoolgirl has been kidnapped in the Baldia Town area of Karachi. She was a student of eighth grade. She reportedly left home on February 11 for school when she was abducted by kidnappers in a car.

The family approached police to complain about the abduction, after which a case was registered on the request of the girl’s cousin, Ajmal.

The complainant also nominated a relative of the girl, namely Gulzar, and his companions in the case. Ajmal alleged that his cousin was in school uniform when Gulzar along with his companions abducted her in Qaimkhani Colony.

The complainant told police that his neighbour Imran was a witness to the abduction who later informed him about the incident.

Police said they were carrying out investigations and efforts were under way for the girl’s recovery.