PTI asks SC to take notice of CM’s prediction of PPP winning 10 Senate seats from Sindh

Expressing concern over the Sindh chief minister’s claim that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would win 10 seats from Sindh in the upcoming Senate polls, leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday said the CM’s prediction could not come true unless the PPP bought votes of the rival parties’ lawmakers.

They also requested the Supreme Court to take notice of the CM’s statement.

Addressing a press conference in Malir, the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, alleged that the PPP was involved in the worst horse-trading and managed to win more seats in Senate after using money to buy votes. PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman, MNA Alamgir Khan and PTI candidate for PS-88 by-poll Jansher Junejo accompanied him at the press conference,

“The Sindh CM’s statement that they will get 10 Senate seats from Sindh is tantamount to confession of horse-trading,” Sheikh said. The PTI leader added that his party would also write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan on the issue.

He maintained that the rivals of the PTI, particularly the PPP, had been opposing open-balloting for the coming Senate elections to continue with their tradition of purchasing votes.

He said the members of the PTI and its allied parties - the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance – were united and they would jointly thwart any bid of horse-trading in the Senate elections.

Asking residents of areas falling in the PS-88 constituency to vote for the PTI candidate in the by-poll, the PTI leaders said the PPP had been winning from Malir for the past several decades but the condition of the district was worse than Tharparkar.

Shiekh said Malir lacked facilities of clean drinking water, education, and healthcare mainly because of bad governance and corruption of the PPP-led provincial government.

“The PPP’s corrupt rulers promoted drug peddling, land grabbing, and Reti Bajri (illegal sand excavation) and for running illegal businesses, they used notorious police officer Rao Anwar to govern Malir,” the PTI leader alleged. “The PTI will get Malir’s residents rid of corrupt rulers.”

Junejo alleged that the PPP had been using the government machinery in the constituency in support of its candidate. He added that despite such tactics, the voters would reject the PPP.

“This time, the PTI will give a surprise to the PPP in both the rural and urban areas in the constituency and defeat it with a great margin,” he claimed.

Zaman said the federal government had already initiated several mega development projects in the city through the party’s parliamentarians.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving Karachi a gift of 25 fire tenders. Park and pipeline projects are initiated in Korangi and soon the Green Line will become operational,” he said, adding that the issue of scarcity of water in the city would be resolved through the K-IV project.