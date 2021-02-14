Official says Haripur to get 650 more cops

HARIPUR: Regional Police Officer Hazara Mirvais Niaz on Saturday said that the provincial government has approved an additional strength of 650 cops for Haripur district, which would improve police performance.

This he said speaking to the participants of a police darbar where the retired police officers and families of police martyrs as well as the serving cops were also present.

During his first visit to Haripur after his transfer to Hazara division, the RPO was presented guard of honour and he visited the martyrs memorial; in the police lines where he offered fateha for the departed souls.

The RPO said that with the approval of additional strength of about 650 personnel by the government for Haripur, the force would perform better.

He urged the policemen to exhibit courtesy while dealing with complainants visiting police stations as well as the motorists and passengers.

He announced the revival and strengthening of “Heros of Hazara Trust” that had been established last year by former DIG Dr Mazar ul Haq Kakakhel and vowed to extend support to the families of police martyrs.