PHC CJ opens copying branch at district court Charsadda

PESHAWAR: The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Qaiser Rashid Khan, on Saturday inaugurated the Peshawar High Court Institution and copying branch at District Court Charsadda on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice spoke about the rich values cherished by District Bar Association Charsadda and emphasised to follow in the footsteps of the luminaries.

He said that steps would be taken to facilitate the litigants and the bar. He highlighted the role of the bar as an integral part of the system of administration of justice. The chief justice visited the judicial complex and inspected different courtrooms.