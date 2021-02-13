142,873 kids vaccinated on 9th day of typhoid vaccination campaign

FAISALABAD: As many as 142,873 children vaccinated on the ninth day of ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in the urban areas of the district.

It was told during the daily review meeting for typhoid vaccination campaign chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, Health CEO Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, UNICEF representative Habib Leghari and other officials of the Health Department were also present. The meeting was informed that total 1,375,582 children had been vaccinated so far in the campaign. The DC said that every effort would be made to vaccinate 100pc of the children as per micro plan.

12 MEDICAL STORES TO REMAIN SEAL: The District Quality Control Board has decided to maintain the seal of 12 medical stores running without drug licence. A meeting of the board was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the Committee Room of the DC Office in which Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez, Quality Control Secretary Dr Sehrish Murtaza, DHO Dr Adnan, members of the committee Capt Dr Muhammad Siddique, Ghulam Sabir , Drug Controller Saqib Bhatti and the drug inspectors also attended the moot.

During the meeting, it was told that 15 medical stores and clinics had been de-sealed after submission of warning and affidavit. It was informed that the inspection reports of the drug inspectors of the medical stores were reviewed and listened to the sealed medical store owners and doctors and upheld the decision to seal 12 medical stores and clinics for serious violations. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed that the crackdown on the sale of counterfeit and substandard and unregistered drugs in the district be effectively and also make it effective so that this illegal act of those who play with the lives of patients could be completely eradicated. He said that the cases should be registered against those who broke the seal themselves and they should be brought to book.