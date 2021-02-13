Arif directs removal of deficiencies in newly constructed road

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals Arif Ahmadzai has directed the removal of deficiencies and shortcomings in the newly constructed roads at Yousaf Khan Qala and Phelwan Qala, Shabqadar.

He issued these directives during a visit to the Office of Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) here at Naghuman on Friday wherein the Director PkHA gave him statistics based briefing regarding the construction of dual carriage Shabqadar-Naghuman Road.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM directed the concerned authorities of PkHA for removing in faults in the dual-carriage Shabqadar-Naghuman Road as soon as possible. He said the construction of the road has become more vital for the residents of the area and further directed shortcomings and deficiencies in the road at Yousaf Khan Qala and Phelwan Qala to provide communications related facilities to the people of the area.

Arif Ahmadzai said that in future, Shabqadar would be used as important passage in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Therefore, he said the constructions of quality road are crucial for trading and commercial activities of the area.

He said that communication sector infrastructure would be provided in the area without any political discrimination to facilitate growers in the transportation of their products to markets and help usher socio-economic uplift in the area.