Baig praises FBR for transferring IT refunds to individual accounts

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former SVP FPCCI, appreciated the FBR’s new SRO 175(I)/2021 alloowing electronic transfer of income tax refund through FBR centralized payment system directly to the accounts of tax payer.

Dr. Baig said, income tax refunds dating back to before 2017 were long overdue for payments and he requested Chairman FBR Javed Ghani and Member Inland Revenue Operation Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, to also consider making their payments through the proposed electronic payment system to ease cash flow of the companies. He congratulated FBR for continued reforms in the tax system.