If demands not met…: Wapda workers to hold demo in Islamabad on Feb 15

LAHORE: Wapda workers will hold protest demonstration in Islamabad on February 15 under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) against price-hike and will demand govt to raise their wages and pension. They will proceed to federal capital to hold protest if their demands were not met.

These demands were raised during a press conference held on Monday by Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA, along with President of the Union Abdul Latif Nizamani, Haji Ramzan Achakzai, Joint President, Javed Iqbal Baloch, Regional Chairman, Tariq Niazi, Vice Chairman Islamabad, Osama Tariq and Haji Iqbal Khan, Chairman KPK.

They demanded 30 percent raise in wages and pension of the workers, commensurate with the price-hike, is one of their longstanding demands from the government. There hasn’t been any increase in wage and pension for one and a half year now. They also demanded the prime minister to review privatisation of other national power entities.