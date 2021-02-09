Govt proved itself the same agent of status quo: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said despite tall claims of change and making country a Madina like state, the PTI government also proved itself the same agent of the status quo, continuing the capitalistic policies of the predecessors and burdening the country with foreign debt worth billions of dollars. He reiterated that the ruling elite representing political parties and military dictatorships had continued the same capitalist policies of plundering public money but never solving people’s miseries over the last 73 years. It was time that the people took a firm stand against the status quo forces to put the country on track of development and public welfare by voting for the political parties having clean record and honest, able leadership, he said this Monday while addressing a large public meeting mainly comprising students of Jamia Haqqania Sanghota, Swat, according to a press release from Mansoora. “Religious scholars, students of seminaries and universities must play their role to rid the country of selfish ruling elite and transform it into a genuine Islamic welfare state dreamt by country’s founding fathers,” he said. Siraj said the country had experienced military dictatorships and the so-called democratic regimes one after the other with the hopes of solving basic problems of the masses, but all proved the same. A vast majority of the people was unable to meet the ends due to pro-IMF policies of the rulers. Provision of speedy justice to poor and concept of supremacy of law became dreams in the society. He said the conspiracies were being hatched against the country’s Islamic ideology, asking the seminaries play an active role to defend the Islamic identity of Pakistan.