Corona claims two more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more corona patients died at the Allied Hospital here on Monday. They were identified as Zahid Hussain of Kaleem Shaheed Colony, Faisalabad, and Zainab Bibi of Chiniot. The deceased were under treatment at the hospital for the last one week. The Health Department officials asked the people to follow corona SOPs and wear face masks to save their lives from this deadly decease.

Social Security Hospital: A Social Security Hospital will be set up on 6-Kanal land worth over Rs 10 million at Millat Town. In this connection, a MoU signing ceremony was held in which Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi was the chief guest. Provincial ministers Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Mian Khayal Ahmed Castro, Commissioner Saqib Manan, Social Security Commissioner Syed Bilal Haidar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan, Firdous Rai, a group director Farrukh Zaman, Chamber of Commerce president Hafiz Ehtesham Javed and others were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi lauded the valuable cooperation of the group in providing valuable land for setting up of the Social Security Hospital and congratulated the workers of Faisalabad. He said that a labour colony would also be set up in Faisalabad while steps would be taken to provide property rights to the workers. The company’s director said that measures would be taken for the welfare of the workers. The construction work of the hospital would also be completed on priority basis.

STATE LAND RETRIEVED: On the directions of the Punjab government, the district authorities on Monday retrieved 979 acres and 7-Marla state land from the land grabbers here. The action was taken at Tandlianwala, Mamu Kanjan and Garh Qangoi. It was told that Kamran, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Wali, Muhammad Saleem and others had grabbed the state land for a long time.