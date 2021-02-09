Social Security Hospital to be set up in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A Social Security Hospital will be set up on 6-Kanal land worth over Rs 10 million at Millat Town.

In this connection, a MoU signing ceremony was held in which Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi was the chief guest. Provincial ministers Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Mian Khayal Ahmed Castro, Commissioner Saqib Manan, Social Security Commissioner Syed Bilal Haidar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan, Firdous Rai, a group director Farrukh Zaman, Chamber of Commerce president Hafiz Ehtesham Javed and others were also present.

Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi lauded the valuable cooperation of the group in providing valuable land for setting up of the Social Security Hospital and congratulated the workers of Faisalabad. He said that a labour colony would also be set up in Faisalabad while steps would be taken to provide property rights to the workers. The company’s director said that measures would be taken for the welfare of the workers.