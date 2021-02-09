close
Corona claims two more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more corona patients died at the Allied Hospital here on Monday. They were identified as Zahid Hussain of Kaleem Shaheed Colony, Faisalabad, and Zainab Bibi of Chiniot. The deceased were under treatment at the hospital for the last one week. The Health Department officials asked the people to follow corona SOPs.

