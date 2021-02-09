Corona claims two more lives in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Two more corona patients died at the Allied Hospital here on Monday. They were identified as Zahid Hussain of Kaleem Shaheed Colony, Faisalabad, and Zainab Bibi of Chiniot. The deceased were under treatment at the hospital for the last one week. The Health Department officials asked the people to follow corona SOPs.