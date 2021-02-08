PTM holds rally in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) on Sunday staged a public rally to commemorate the second death anniversary of the movement’s central leader Ibrahim Luni.

Though the PTM had planned to organise the rally at an open space near Wazir Bagh, it had to change the venue overnight after some locals tried to disrupt the event. The rally was then shifted to the Motorway Northern bypass in Chamkani.

PTM leaders Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar, Mir Kalam Wazir, Dr Said Alam Mehsud, Dr Gul Alam and Sana Ejaz, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Wranga Luni and Awami Workers Party’s provincial president Haider Zaman were among the leaders who attended the rally.

Manzoor Pashteen said the PTM activists were facing difficulties but hoped their sacrifices and hardships would bring lasting peace to the region. “Detaining the peaceful activists will widen the gulf between the state and citizens,” the PTM chief cautioned.