Covid-19 SOPs violated in Nawabshah: Lavish, widely attended wedding held at DC office

NAWABSHAH: A lavish and widely attended marriage ceremony was held in the premises of the offices of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, throwing into air all the Covid-19 SOPS.

The permission to hold the lavish wedding at the government office was granted by an influential personality. Though the permission was granted for limited number of guests but on the contrary a large number of people attended the function. Besides elaborate arrangements for food, there was a band display and the bridegroom was traditionally received by showering petals and currency notes.

The civil society expressed reservations and raised questions as to why despite restrictions to hold large weddings, the official premises of the DC office was chosen to violate the coronavirus SOPs. The district management along with police and other government officers are supposed to enforce the SOPs and not violate them, it said. When the scribe tried to contact DC Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, he declined to provide a version.