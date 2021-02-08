11 criminal gangs busted in January

LAHORE:Lodhran police arrested 363 alleged criminals, 24 of A-category and 339 of B-category, in January, according to a spokesperson for the Police Department.

The police also arrested 30 members of 11 gangs and recovered more than Rs 3.3 million from them. Fifty-two alleged criminals were arrested and weapons, including 11 Kalashnikovs, three guns, three repeaters, one rifle, 24 pistols, 30 revolvers, seven carbines, one push pistol and 93 bullets, were seized from them.

The police also arrested 121 alleged drug traffickers and seized 17-kg charas and 12,320 litre liquor, besides unearthing 32 distilleries. The police recovered 180 gram opium and liquor distilling equipment from the accused.

Moreover, 15 cases were registered under the National Action Plan. Twelve cases were registered on violation of Loudspeaker Act and three on violation of Tenancy Act. Besides, 80 cases on speeding, 40 on power theft, 10 on decanting gas illegally, three cases on bogus number plates, 38 cases on installation of substandard cylinders in vehicles and 21 cases of gambling were registered in different police stations of Lodhran district.

Kite seller arrested; 1,000 kites seized: Liaqatabad police arrested a kite seller and recovered 1,000 kites from his possession. The accused was identified as Jamshed. Deployment of cops: Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines last week dispatched more than 129 platoons on a daily basis and deployed 220 personnel on the hearings of religious and political personalities.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the police lines on Sunday, 67 personnel of Operations Wing, 25 personnel of Railway Police, 42 personnel of Security Division and 70 of private security companies were given fire practice at the firing range. The Judicial Wing produced 2,585 accused from Lahore district and 32 accused from other districts safely in various courts.