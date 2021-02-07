Worker killed in Haripur factory blaze

HARIPUR: A worker was killed and another injured when a textile manufacturing unit caught fire due to short-circuiting in Hattar Industrial Estate here on Saturday, police said.

The fire-fighters managed to extinguish the fire after three hours, police and eyewitnesses said, adding that the cause of the fire was short-circuiting. The police said that the fire broke out at around 5am which engulfed the entire unit. As a result, two workers sustained burns injuries. The injured were rushed to the Haripur Trauma Centre but the doctors pronounced Gul Shireen dead while Shehzad was referred to Holy Family Hospital in Islamabad due to his critical condition.