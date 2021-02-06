GB CM Khalid Khursheed discusses Bhasha Dam project with Wapda chief

LAHORE: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed Thursday called on Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd).

Matters relating to hydro development in the region, particularly Diamer Bhasha Dam project and the confidence-building measures (CBMs) undertaken by Wapda in the project area for socio-economic development of the locals were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Appreciating the continued support of Gilgit-Baltistan for Diamer Bhasha Dam, Wapda chairman said the project is destined to bring prosperity to country, that of Gilgit-Baltistan in particular. Highlighting various facets of CBMs being implemented by Wapda with a hefty amount of Rs78.5 billion in the project area, he said development schemes under the CBMs would not only make available modern facilities of health, education and infrastructure to the local population but also help alleviate poverty by creating employment opportunities for the locals. The chairman reiterated that the people belonging to project area and Gilgit-Baltistan would be given priority in jobs as per the criterion laid down for the purpose. GB chief minister appreciated the steps beingtaken by Wapda for resettlement of the affectees of Diamer Bhasha Dam project, development of the project area and welfare of the people of the region. The chief minister assured Wapda chairman of GB government support for completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam project.